Gunther Rice Ph.D.
Gunther Rice, PhD, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Celia nee Freemond. Loving and devoted father of Elizabeth "Betty" (Dr. Joseph) Feder and Ed (Rebecca) Rice. Adored grandfather ("Abba") of Aliza, Ari, Zoe and Shoshana. Cherished brother of Edith (the late Shmuel) Galili, the late Cilli (the late Sally) Schieber, the late Sam (the late Rose) Eden, the late Isaac Zloczower, the late Moritz Zloczower, the late Simon (the late Hannah) Rice, the late Julius (the late Irma) Rice, and the late Betti Zloczower who perished in the Holocaust. To keep everyone safe and healthy, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org, or the Yiddish Book Center, www.yiddishbookcenter.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
