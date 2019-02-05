Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Gus Kitsos
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church,
, 133 S. Roselle Rd.,
Palatine, IL
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S. Roselle Rd
Palatine, IL
Gus G. Kitsos. Beloved husband of the late Elaine, nee Lewandowski; loving father of Cynthia "CJ" (Bjorn) Holm, Georgina, Gus Jr. and the late Paul Kitsos; proud grandfather of Zaeem Kosta and John Paul Kitsos; dear brother of Mary Zemansky, Helen Kamps and the late John Kitsos; cousin of Litsa (Sam) Stamatis, Paula (the late George) Alexopoulos and Spyros (Betty) Polydoros and their families; fond uncle of Paula Cacioppo, Denise Druck and Elana (Anthony) Darrus and many other great nieces and nephews. Everyone is asked to meet on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas Funeral Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
