|
|
Gus P. Serio, 93, Veteran WWII, U.S.M.C., 5th Div. passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved father of Donna Serio, Gary (Vicky) Serio, and Lynn (Jerry) Witwicki. Loving Grandfather of Toni (Bert) Johnson, Alissa (Joe) Giles, Samantha (Spencer) Artz, Morgan Fallos and Kaitlyn Fallos, Frank Macino and Rick (Danielle) Macino. Loving Great-Grandfather of Ryker and Olivia Artz, Nora Johnson and Jack and Max Giles. Loving Uncle and dear friend of many. Due to the current health crisis, all services and Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum will be private. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020