Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gus Pappas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gus Pappas


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gus Pappas Obituary
"Gus" Constantine Paul Pappas, age 68, of Itasca, IL; was born in Chicago on April 2, 1951, and born into eternity on October 17, 2019; beloved husband of the late Luci nee LaSusa; loving father of Maria (Anthony) Colucci, Nicole (James) Cozzo, Alexander (Ann Marie) Pappas, and the late Constantine "Gussie" Pappas; adoring Papouli of Lucia, Olivia, Elliana, and Nicolas; dear son of the late Paul & Katherine; and a very dear friend of many. Gus was an extraordinarily accomplished man with the most kind and generous heart and hands. He will be greatly missed. Visitation Tuesday 3PM-9PM, and Wednesday from 10AM until the time of Service 11:30AM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago; Entombment at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside, IL; info 773-622-9300 or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
Download Now