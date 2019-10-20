|
"Gus" Constantine Paul Pappas, age 68, of Itasca, IL; was born in Chicago on April 2, 1951, and born into eternity on October 17, 2019; beloved husband of the late Luci nee LaSusa; loving father of Maria (Anthony) Colucci, Nicole (James) Cozzo, Alexander (Ann Marie) Pappas, and the late Constantine "Gussie" Pappas; adoring Papouli of Lucia, Olivia, Elliana, and Nicolas; dear son of the late Paul & Katherine; and a very dear friend of many. Gus was an extraordinarily accomplished man with the most kind and generous heart and hands. He will be greatly missed. Visitation Tuesday 3PM-9PM, and Wednesday from 10AM until the time of Service 11:30AM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago; Entombment at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside, IL; info 773-622-9300 or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019