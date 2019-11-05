Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Gussie Kroan

Gussie Kroan Obituary
Gussie Kroan nee Simon, age 105. Beloved wife of the late Morris. Loving mother of Dr. Shelly Singer (Barry) Potekin and Myra (Howard) Moldofsky. Proud grandmother of Hope (David) Nolan, Deborah Singer, Suzanne Singer, Lee (Joel) Meyers, Bradley (Kimberly) Moldofsky, and Lorna Moldofsky (Paul) Cohen. Cherished great grandmother of 12. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service Wednesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019
