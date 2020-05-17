Guy C. Landgraf Sr., 79, a resident of Schaumburg for 51 years, formerly of Melrose Park, born February 23, 1941 in Chicago to Charles and Katherine (nee Mueller), passed away peacefully May 10, 2020 at his home in Schaumburg surrounded by his loving family. Visitation Tues., May 19th at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg from 10:00 am until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL at 2:30 pm. 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.