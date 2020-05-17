Guy C. Landgraf Sr.
1941 - 2020
Guy C. Landgraf Sr., 79, a resident of Schaumburg for 51 years, formerly of Melrose Park, born February 23, 1941 in Chicago to Charles and Katherine (nee Mueller), passed away peacefully May 10, 2020 at his home in Schaumburg surrounded by his loving family. Visitation Tues., May 19th at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg from 10:00 am until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL at 2:30 pm. 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAY
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAY
19
Interment
02:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelly Ament
May 14, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 14, 2020
Guy was a wonderful cousin. He was so kind and had such a big heart. A man filled with love for everyone. I will miss him and think of him always
Karen Knuth
Family
