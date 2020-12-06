1/1
Gwen Kroehl Luecker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwen Kroehl Luecker, longtime Northshore resident, died at home on November 29, 2020, just 17 days before her 105th birthday. Gwen was a graduate of Northwestern University and an active community volunteer, scout leader, tutor, election judge and church member. She enjoyed world travel with her beloved husband of 69 years, John Thiery Luecker, and was an avid and excellent card player. Gwen was deeply loved by her family. She is survived by daughters Georgiana Luecker and Cynthia (Daniel) Beasley and son John (Jin) Luecker, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held, with interment at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved