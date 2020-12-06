Gwen Kroehl Luecker, longtime Northshore resident, died at home on November 29, 2020, just 17 days before her 105th birthday. Gwen was a graduate of Northwestern University and an active community volunteer, scout leader, tutor, election judge and church member. She enjoyed world travel with her beloved husband of 69 years, John Thiery Luecker, and was an avid and excellent card player. Gwen was deeply loved by her family. She is survived by daughters Georgiana Luecker and Cynthia (Daniel) Beasley and son John (Jin) Luecker, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held, with interment at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the charity of your choice
.