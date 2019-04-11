Home

Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Gwendolyn Palermini
Gwendolyn B. Palermini

Gwendolyn B. Palermini Obituary
Gwendolyn B. Palermini, nee Barden, age 83; beloved wife of the late Donald P. Palermini; loving mother of Joseph and Donald (Stacy), the late William, the late Ann and the late John Paul; dearest sister of the late Carrol (LaVern) Barden and the late James (Diana) Barden; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Amelia Earhart Fellowship Fund of Zonta International. https://tinyurl.com/GwenZonta. Visitation Friday April 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Saturday 10:15 a.m. at funeral home to St. Ladislaus Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Cremation Private. Information 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
