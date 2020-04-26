|
Age 92, passed away peacefully beside her beloved husband, Dr. Albert J. Miller on April 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Isador and Rose Weber. Born in Chicago, she received her BA from the University of Chicago and studied journalism at Northwestern. She was the Midwest public relations director for Raymond, Loewy & Associates. While raising her 4 kids, she went to the Erickson Institute, studying Early Childhood Education. She then worked at Highland Park Community Nursery School, where she founded the "Mom and Me" program. In her own words, "she taught 3-year olds for 33 years and then sent them on their way". She was a world traveler and an amazing cook - a loving and extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and generous friend. Gwen will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her.
A memorial will be set at a later date.
Please make donations to Second Harvest or ARK Chicago.
