Our Beloved Mother, Gwendolyn M. Mayes, age 90, made her transition on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at Kindred Lakeshore Transitional Care Hospital, in Chicago, IL. Her Viewing will be held Friday, July 19th, 2019, 12 pm-5 pm at Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 South Jeffery Avenue, Chicago, IL. The Prepast/Wake will be held on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 10 am and Funeral at 11am at South Shore United Methodist Church, 7350 South Jeffery Blvd., Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 20, 2019