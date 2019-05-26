|
Gwendolyn Sullivan passed away in Petoskey, MI on Thurs, May 22, 2019 at 98. Gwen was born in Chicago and graduated from Calumet High in 1938. She worked for the VP of the Federal Reserve Bank until marrying Ernie Sullivan at St. Mathews Swedish Lutheran Church. She moved to Alma, MI, raised 3 children, completed her BA. & MLS degrees. She & Ernie worked & lived in Bay View, MI, Burt Lake, MI & Sarasota, FL. Services will be held in July.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019