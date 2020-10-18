1/
Gwenn Therese Jacobs Fisher
{ "" }
Gwenn Therese Jacobs Fisher, age 68, of Castle Rock, CO; Beloved Wife of Harvey Fisher; Loving Mother of Reagan (David) Rae Glover of Scotts Valley, CA, and Scott (Elizabeth) Hendrix Tindall of Colorado Springs, CO; Sister to Jill (Larry) Jacobs Reynolds of Branson West, MO; Jay Jacobs of St. Charles, IL; Loving Step-Daughter to Jane Jacobs of Hinsdale, IL; Cherished Aunt to Jeremy (Lindsey) Jacobs of Ballwin, MO; Charles (Charlie) Jacobs of Boston, MA; Loving GiGi to Dylan Ray Tindall and Emerson (Emmy) Glover; Great Auntie to Addison (Addie Rae), Sadie and Grady Ray Jacobs. Gwenn was preceded in death by two days by her loving father, Ray Jacobs. Visitation and Funeral, Saturday, October 24, 2020 10:00 A.M. until time of prayers at 1:00 P.M. at Sullivan Funeral Home 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521 to Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL with a mass at 1:30 P.M. The funeral home has guidelines of 50 attendees at one time for visitation with a rotation of guests. All Guests must adhere to social distancing and wearing a mask at all times.

Special Memorial Services for Gwenn will also be at Willow Creek Community Church located in the chapel at 67 E. Algonquin Road in South Barrington, IL on Sunday October 25, 2020 from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM CST. Again only 50 attendees can attend however it will be live streamed on Zoom. A memorial for Gwenn will also take place in Colorado sometime in December of 2020. For information: 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
OCT
24
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Notre Dame Church
OCT
25
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Willow Creek Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Memories & Condolences

October 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Gwenn. My thoughts and prayers are with you. She will be missed so much.
Marla Tomlinson
Friend
October 16, 2020
I knew Gwen and her family since 1981 when they lived in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was a kind and helpful person, when my life was hopeless and helpless. May she Rest In Peace.
Phil Mundle
Friend
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
