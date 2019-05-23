H. Austin P. Dorée of Barrington Hills, Illinois, passed away on May 11, 2019 at home after a short illness, surrounded by his family. The service and burial were private. Mr. Dorée was born in London, England to Herbert E.A. Dorée and Elizabeth Pope Dorée. His early years were spent in Hendon, Middlesex, England and in 1938 he moved with his family to Wayne, Illinois and subsequently to Barrington Hills, where he lived most of his life. Mr. Dorée attended Elgin Academy, The Choate School and Cornell University where he was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, ROTC and played tennis for the university team. Mr. Dorée received his undergraduate and MBA degrees from Cornell. He served in the US Air Force as a lieutenant at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Mr. Dorée met his wife of 56 years, Ellen Moren Dorée while on vacation at Chateau Lake Louise in Canada. Mrs. Dorée predeceased her husband in 2012. He joined E.F. Hutton & Co. in 1955, eventually becoming Senior Vice President, head of the company's Midwest region and serving on its Board of Directors. He retired from his business career in 2010. In addition, Mr. Dorée served on the boards of Illinois Benedictine College, The Elgin Academy, the Sponsor Parent Board of the Children's Home + Aid Society of Illinois. He was also a dedicated and long-time supporter of The Seeing Eye. In 1976, Mr. and Mrs. Dorée were instrumental in establishing The Extravaganza, an annual auction to benefit The Elgin Academy, which has continued annually since its inception. He was a passionate tennis player and hot air balloonist. Mr. Dorée was a long-time member of The Chicago Board of Trade, The Barrington Hills Country Club and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Barrington Hills. Mr. Dorée is survived by his 3 children, William (Janet) of Barrington, Illinois; Keith of Sydney, Australia; and Alison Guerriere of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; 5 grandchildren Chanel, Ross and Juliette Dorée and Roland and Conrad Guerriere; his sister Virginia Weinig; nieces Katrina Weinig (John Glover) and Cynthia Weinig (Bryan Shuman); nephew Stephen H. Weinig (Wendy Hannah); his companion and caregiver, Tess Borda; and many friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Children's Home & Aid Society, 125 S. Wacker, 14th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606, www.childrenshomeandaid.org. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary