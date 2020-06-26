H. Donald Hoppe, 86, of Chicago, Commander of Chicago Air-Sea Rescue, beloved husband of Nancy, nee Brandt; loving father of James (Barbara), Janice (Frank) Arvidson, Jerrold (Lynn), Jeanne (Scott) Langlo, and JoAnne (Jack) Hill; dear grandfather of 14; cherished great grandfather of 16. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service and interment to be held privately on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations to Eden United Church of Christ 5051 W. Gunnison Chicago, IL 60630 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.