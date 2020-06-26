H. Donald Hoppe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Donald Hoppe, 86, of Chicago, Commander of Chicago Air-Sea Rescue, beloved husband of Nancy, nee Brandt; loving father of James (Barbara), Janice (Frank) Arvidson, Jerrold (Lynn), Jeanne (Scott) Langlo, and JoAnne (Jack) Hill; dear grandfather of 14; cherished great grandfather of 16. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service and interment to be held privately on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations to Eden United Church of Christ 5051 W. Gunnison Chicago, IL 60630 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gina Kahnke
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved