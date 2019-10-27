|
|
The story concluded quietly at age 85 for H. Edward "Ed" Tolle with one last, tired (painless) exhale early in the morning of October 11, 2019 at JourneyCare Pepper Family Hospice Care Center in Barrington, IL. Ed is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Jeff (Judy) Tolle and Anne Tolle; and Ed's grandchildren, Madeline and Eddie Tolle, Frank, Claire and Emma Rose Waliczek. Ed was a husband, dad, friend, USAF Veteran, American, Sigma Chi, Stanford University & DePauw Alum, colleague, mentor, boss, Christian, community volunteer and storyteller. A Classic to be celebrated. Loved. A Funeral Mass is planned for November 1, 10:00am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 337 Ridge Rd, Barrington Hills, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to: Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (for the Cardiac ICU), www.advocategiving.org or JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington, IL. For information and full obituary, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019