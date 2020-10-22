H. John Rowe, 84, of Liberty, MO and formerly of Barrington, IL was born on January 29, 1936 to Grace and Harvey Jackson Rowe and passed away on October 17, 2020. John was the beloved husband of Jan Rowe of 7 years; loving father of Rick (Lisa) Rowe, Renee Brown, and Risa LaMontagne; dear grandfather of Suzanne (Brian) Richards, Michael J. LaMontagne, Nathan (Alli) Rowe, Jenkins Brown, Jefferson Brown, Matthew (Lauren) Rowe, Cameron LaMontagne; adored great-grandfather of Thaddeus Rowe, Cara Rowe, Magdalene Rowe, and Sean, Emma, and Gavin Richards; and cousin, uncle and friend of many. John was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Susan Rowe, of 50 years; and brother, Edward Rowe. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, from 11:15am until the time of his service at 12:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Donations may also be made to Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org/donate
. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit davenportfamily.com
or call 847-381-3411.