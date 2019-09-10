|
H. Michael Berns, age 58, cherished son of the late Favil and Marcia (Nee: Hoenig) Berns; loving father of Alexis and Gregory; dear brother of Susan (the late David) Baron and Louis (Susan) Berns; devoted uncle of Shelby, Abbey, Danielle and Zachary. Michael had a passion for cars and spent his adult life working with and racing cars. Graveside funeral services, Wednesday 2:00 p.m. at Waldheim Cemetery, Gate #79, Roosevelt Road, West of Des Plaines Ave., Forest Park. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH ( 630-648-9824 ) or
