Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Waldheim Cemetery, Gate #79
Roosevelt Road, West of Des Plaines Ave.
Forest Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Berns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Michael Berns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Michael Berns Obituary
H. Michael Berns, age 58, cherished son of the late Favil and Marcia (Nee: Hoenig) Berns; loving father of Alexis and Gregory; dear brother of Susan (the late David) Baron and Louis (Susan) Berns; devoted uncle of Shelby, Abbey, Danielle and Zachary. Michael had a passion for cars and spent his adult life working with and racing cars. Graveside funeral services, Wednesday 2:00 p.m. at Waldheim Cemetery, Gate #79, Roosevelt Road, West of Des Plaines Ave., Forest Park. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH ( 630-648-9824 ) or

www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now