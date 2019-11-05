Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
H. Reed Harris, 84, son of the late Sella (nee Natenberg) and Jack Harris; beloved husband of Pamela Hoxsey; loving father of Jason Harris and Julia (Sonny Garg) Harris Garg; cherished grandfather of Gertie, Ella, Talia, Leopold, Olivia and Golda; dear brother of Alan S. Harris and Sidney J. (Nannette) Harris; fond brother-in-law of Sylvia (Wendell) Vatland, Douglas (SuZan) Hoxsey and Curt (Linda) Hoxsey; uncle to many. As a practicing attorney for more than five decades, Reed provided pro bono legal services to many in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chicago Volunteer Legal Services by calling 312-332-1624 or contacting the webpage at www.cvls.org. Funeral service Wednesday 12 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019
