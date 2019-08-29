|
|
Henry Zane Robbins, age 89, of Evanston. Zane was born on his mother's birthday, January 17, 1930, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he spent his early years. He graduated in 1952 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served in the US Army. Beloved husband of the late Barbara B. Robbins nee Brown; Loving father of Zane Scott Robbins, Jill Stewart (the late Rafael "Rafe") Aybar and Gail Ruth (Brad) Gosnell; proud grandfather of LCpl Henry Harrison and Madeline Stewart Aybar. Visitation Sunday, September 1, 2019 2:30 p.m. until time of the celebration of Zane's life 3:00 p.m.at Covenant Living of Northbrook Fellowship Center, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, Illinois 60062. Funeral Info:
www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019