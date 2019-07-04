Hadley Chamberlain Pihl died peacefully at Park Place, Elmhurst, Illinois, on May 27, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his wife Carol Brooks Pihl and is survived by his two children Robert Hadley Pihl (Deborah) and Martha Pihl Bacus (Steven), five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren (with another expected in October). Hadley was born and raised in the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts, attending Barnstable High School, St. Marks School, Holy Cross College and Harvard University where he graduated in 1947 with a degree in business administration. In the late 1940s, he moved to Chicago to begin training and employment at Sears Roebuck and Co., starting out as a buyer for the plumbing and toy departments before moving on to catalog marketing; he retired in 1981. Before moving to Park Place in 2013, Hadley and Carol lived in Hinsdale for over sixty years.



Hadley married Carol, a Hinsdale native, in October 1950, and the twins Marty and Rob were born in August 1951. They raised their family in Hinsdale with community involvement often focused on their beloved Union Church. Later, their full lives included wide-ranging travel to Europe, Central and South America as well as many visits to see their growing family in the US and Canada.



Hadley enjoyed long-term volunteer service with the Union Church of Hinsdale and the Boy Scouts of America, but he assisted many other organizations as well. His love of painting began early in life under the tutelage of his father and flourished in the decades that followed. While he loved to create art, Hadley also greatly enjoyed sharing it. Most recently, Hadley and several other artists at Park Place formed the "Arts in Mission" program which directs proceeds from the sale of their artwork to an endowment fund that assists residents in need.



A memorial service will be held at The Union Church of Hinsdale on July 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Providence Life Services (Giving: Endowment Fund - Resident Assistance) or The Union Church of Hinsdale. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019