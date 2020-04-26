|
|
Hagard George Johnson, 90, born August 1, 1929 died April 16, 2020 at Glenbrook Hospital after an extended battle with dementia. Beloved older brother of Gordon (Loretta), Harriet O'Neill, Walter (Hana) and Harold (Dottie). Hagard attended Morton Junior College where he played baseball and basketball between two tours of duty in the U.S. Air Force. After being discharged from the Air Force he finished his education at Augustana College where he continued to play basketball and baseball. He married Marion L. Magnusson on December 28, 1953 at Fourth Congregational Church in Chicago and in 1956 started a forty-five-year career as an independent State Farm Insurance agent. Hagard spent many years coaching youth baseball in his hometown of Lincolnwood. He was also strong supporter of the Scandinavian community in Chicago. He served as chairman of the Vasa Park Association for 17 years and was a member of several fraternal organizations including Sten Sture and Hagar Lodge.
In retirement Hagard found joy doing landscaping at the church, wandering the backroads of Manawa WI with his grandson Michael, spending an unreasonable amount of money at the Swedish Bakery and on the Swedish pancakes at Tre Kroner restaurant. He is survived by his children Paul (Linnea) Johnson, David (Denise) Johnson, Susan (David) Dillard and Nancy (Lance) Johnson Gray, and grandchildren Birgitta Johnson, Kjell Johnson, Kelsey Masterton, Michael Gray and Amanda Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ida and his grandson, Bjorn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Augustana College at https://www.augustana.edu/giving.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020