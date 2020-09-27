1/1
Hal B. Dunne
Hal B. Dunne, better known as "Buddy," 73. Beloved husband to the late Linda Dunne; cherished father of Claudine (Josh) Liss and Matthew Dunne; proud grandfather of Liza and Lev Liss; loving brother to the late Gloria Caras and the late Madeline Bareck; beloved uncle to Robert Caras, Ronald Caras, late Steven Barak, Darrin (Elaine) Bareck and Heather (Angelo) Bareck; great-uncle to Alex Caras, Zachary Caras, Chad Caras, and Luke Caras. Adored by many, "buddy" to all. Private funeral services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Julianna Greenfield Family Foundation, 2215 Sanders Rd, #100N, Northbrook, IL 60062. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
He was my God Father and I called him “Uncle Bud”. We loved him very much and will miss him dearly. Our deepest condolences to Claudine and Matt and to all those who loved Buddy.
Jordan and January Wishner
Family
September 26, 2020
Sending my love and sincere condolences-so sorry to learn of Buddy’s passing. He gave me one of my favorite compliments when we were all working together on “Linda’s Hope” at City of Hope... he said I was “one of the boys.” I cherish that distinction.
With love to Buddy’s family-You are in my heart.
Linda Ballard
Friend
