Hal Oscar Binyon III , 80, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer in Naples, Florida on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 38 years to the late Judy Binyon. Loving father to Dory, Elizabeth, Wendy (Tim) Shaver, and Hal IV. Proud grandfather of Judy Shaver. Sibling to the late Jack Binyon. He was a restaurateur for 35 years at Binyon's restaurant in the South Loop and helped carry on the family legacy. Hal was once a chairman for the Taste of Chicago. A proud alumni of Cornell University class of '61. He was also a devout catholic, loved to travel, a die hard cub fan, and an avid golfer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Prostate Cancer Foundation .https://www.pcf.org/. A private service will be held on Thursday August 6, 2020.





