Cap was born in Chicago to Hall and Lenore Adams and raised in Winnetka, IL, in the red-brick house later made famous in the movie Home Alone. Having skipped the 2nd grade, he was the youngest member of the illustrious New Trier High School Class of '50, where he played a passable center-field, developed a lousy golf swing that tormented him regularly for the next 60 years, and made friendships that he cherished for the rest of his life. In '17, he was inducted into the New Trier Foundation Alumni Hall of Honor.
After New Trier, he graduated from Williams College in '54 and then served in the U.S. Army, from which he earned an Honorable Discharge in '56. During his tour of duty, PFC Adams put uncanny hand-eye coordination to use in defense of his country, winning dart-throwing competitions in pubs across Germany.
Cap then started a career at Chicago-based ad agency, Leo Burnett Co., Inc., during which he distinguished himself by his warmth, wit, wisdom and integrity. He claims to have been hired because he was "the biggest applicant" to carry boxes during the agency's move into the Prudential Building. He rose to be Burnett's worldwide Chairman/CEO during '86 – '91. During that time, the agency enjoyed unprecedented growth, earned industry "Agency of the Year" honors, and built and relocated to the Leo Burnett Building. Cap, a rare servant-leader, characteristically credited "a great team" for these achievements. In recognition of his leadership and service to clients, Cap was inducted into the American Advertising Federation's Hall of Fame.
After retiring from Burnett, Cap served on the Boards of Directors of Sears Roebuck & Co., McDonald's Corporation, Dun & Bradstreet, Moody's and Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center. He loved Chicago and was an active and generous philanthropist, favoring causes that offered opportunities to at-risk children and persons with illness or disabilities.
Cap is survived by son, Hall Adams III (Julie), daughter, Cristine McNaney, Psy.D., three grandchildren, Marie and Ellie Adams, and Joe McNaney, brother, Alex Adams, sister, Tonia Simon, and wife, Kathleen.
A fitting celebration of Cap's life will be deferred until after COVID-19 concerns pass. For now, observances will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Perspectives Charter Schools, (www.pcsedu.org
), which teaches young scholars values that Cap exemplified.