Halyna "Halya" "Helen" Dubrovsky, nee Olijnyk. Loving mother of Erika (Don) and Leon (Liz); devoted grandmother of Heidi (Kathryn) and Nikolas (Heather); fond great-grandmother of Tyler and Dylan; preceded in death by her loving parents Ivan and Marta; cherished sister of Tamara (Walter); beloved aunt of Johnny, Nadia, Nina (William) and great-aunt of Juliet, Mila and William Jr. Halyna was affectionally known as "Grandma" to all. She was a beloved neighbor and friend to everyone she met. Thank you to our cherished caregiver and friend Tanya.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the and/or Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care would be appreciated.
Visitation Friday, January 31 at Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates from 3:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. with Panachyda (Wake Service) at 7:00 P.M. Friends and family will meet Saturday, February 1 at St. Andrew Ukrainian Church, 300 Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale for a 10:00 A.M. funeral service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. For information (847) 752-6444.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020