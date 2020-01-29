Home

Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 752-6444
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Ukrainian Church
300 Army Trail Road
Bloomingdale, IL
Halyna Dubrovsky Obituary
Halyna "Halya" "Helen" Dubrovsky, nee Olijnyk. Loving mother of Erika (Don) and Leon (Liz); devoted grandmother of Heidi (Kathryn) and Nikolas (Heather); fond great-grandmother of Tyler and Dylan; preceded in death by her loving parents Ivan and Marta; cherished sister of Tamara (Walter); beloved aunt of Johnny, Nadia, Nina (William) and great-aunt of Juliet, Mila and William Jr. Halyna was affectionally known as "Grandma" to all. She was a beloved neighbor and friend to everyone she met. Thank you to our cherished caregiver and friend Tanya.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the and/or Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care would be appreciated.

Visitation Friday, January 31 at Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates from 3:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. with Panachyda (Wake Service) at 7:00 P.M. Friends and family will meet Saturday, February 1 at St. Andrew Ukrainian Church, 300 Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale for a 10:00 A.M. funeral service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. For information (847) 752-6444.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
