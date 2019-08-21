Home

Hank F. Semmler

Hank F. Semmler, age 88, passed away August 19, 2019; Beloved husband for over 70 years, of Violet Marie Semmler, nee Andersen; dear father of the late Henry (Linda), the late Fred, William, and James Semmler; Loving grandfather of Henry and the late Diane; Brother of the late Grace (Richard) Landem; Hank was self-employed in roofing for over 60 years. Services Private. Arrangements by Affordable Cremations, L.L.C. For info 312-216-9880.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
