Hannah H. Coats, nee Hosking, 94, of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Coats. Loving mother of Alan (Ann) Coats, Alexander (Janet) Coats, John (Tina Woelke) Coats, Joanne S. (Martin) Gabrielsen and James S. (Angela) Coats. Dear grandmother of Rebecca (Cameron) Franklin, Aaron (Martina) Coats, Jennifer (Jesse) Roberts, Caroline (Andy) Neild, Gregory (Holly) Gabrielsen, Alexander Gabrielsen, Thomas Gabrielsen, Lauren (Justin) Jetton, Charlotte Coats and Jacob Coats. Dear great grandmother of Mitchell Franklin, Harriet Coats, Jesse James Roberts, Savannah Roberts, Elizabeth Gabrielsen, Jack Gabrielsen, James Gabrielsen and Evelyn Jetton. Dear sister of Joseph (Delia) Hosking. Memorials will be appreciated to the JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.