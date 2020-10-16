1/
Hannah H. Coats
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannah H. Coats, nee Hosking, 94, of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Coats. Loving mother of Alan (Ann) Coats, Alexander (Janet) Coats, John (Tina Woelke) Coats, Joanne S. (Martin) Gabrielsen and James S. (Angela) Coats. Dear grandmother of Rebecca (Cameron) Franklin, Aaron (Martina) Coats, Jennifer (Jesse) Roberts, Caroline (Andy) Neild, Gregory (Holly) Gabrielsen, Alexander Gabrielsen, Thomas Gabrielsen, Lauren (Justin) Jetton, Charlotte Coats and Jacob Coats. Dear great grandmother of Mitchell Franklin, Harriet Coats, Jesse James Roberts, Savannah Roberts, Elizabeth Gabrielsen, Jack Gabrielsen, James Gabrielsen and Evelyn Jetton. Dear sister of Joseph (Delia) Hosking. Memorials will be appreciated to the JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved