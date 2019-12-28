Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Hannah McNulty Obituary
Hannah McNulty, nee Douaire, 52, of Wilmette passed away peacefully December 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Hannah was the devoted wife of Peter E. McNulty; loving mother of Finian J. and Maeve M. McNulty; dear sister of George F. (Melissa) Douaire and Daniel L. (Janet) Douaire; doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews and a treasured friend to a fortunate group. Visitation, Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:00PM - 8:00PM at Donnellan Family Funeral Services,10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass, Monday, December 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Church, 524 Ninth Street & Linden Avenue. Wilmette, IL 6009. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loyola Academy Needy Family Fund Loyola Academy High School, 1100 Laramie Avenue, Wilmette, Il 60091. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
