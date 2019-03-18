|
Hannah Steinberg nee Ritter, 91, beloved wife of Clarence for nearly 72 years; loving mother of Lynn Bloom, Gayle Steinberg and the late Dale Steinberg; cherished Grandma of Melissa Bloom and Dana Steinberg; adored GG of TJ, Jaden, Dylan and Daisha; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Tuesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255.3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2019