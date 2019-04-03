Chicago Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for Hannajoy Greenberg
Hannajoy Greenberg Obituary
Hannajoy Greenberg, beloved wife of Robert for 63 years. Loving mother of Harold (Tina), Brad (Rebecca), and Barbara (Ruben) Cervantes. Adoring grandmother of Theodore, Jacob, Elena, Leeann, Sarah, and Seth. Service Thursday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to -Breast Cancer Foundation, www.komenchicago.org Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
