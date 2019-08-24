Home

Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Symonds-Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL
View Map
Hans J. Ross

Hans J. Ross Obituary
Hans J. Ross, age 66, of Carpentersville, Illinois, formerly of Kaiserslautern, Germany passed away on Monday 19 August 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was survived by his companion Evelyn E. Rodriquez, his step-children Liza, Ana and Lourdes and step-grandson Micah (meathead). Also by his sisters Annette and Delores and his brother Leroy and their families. Hans immigrated to the Lawton, Oklahoma in 1977. He moved to the Chicago area in 1990. He worked for Dover Park in Mount Prospect.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, 24 August 2019, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park Street in Elgin, Illinois.

Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 24, 2019
