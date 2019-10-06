|
|
Hans R. Bonnke, age 86, a resident of Sun City, Huntley, IL passed away on September 29, 2019 while at Care Center Journey Care Hospice Care Center in Barrington, IL., after suffering with Parkinson's. He was born on August 31, 1933 in Bremerhaven, Germany.
Beloved husband of Traudl Bonnke, loving father of Heidi (John) Geatros and Steve (Pam), adored grandfather of Jake (Jen) and Dan, devoted brother, uncle and friend to many. Cremation services will be private.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019