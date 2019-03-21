Hansi Rademacher Patience, M.D., ret., passed away on February 10, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ at the age of 93. Hansi was born June 21, 1925 in Westboro, Wisconsin. Her formal education began at the "Bungalow School," a one-room schoolhouse, and concluded at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where she earned a medical degree in 1949. Hansi specialized in ophthalmology, and opened her own solo private practice in Glenview, Illinois, where she practiced from 1954-1975. In 1975, she moved to Park Farm, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, where she continued private practice until 1988. At Park Farm, she also raised Arabian horses. She did volunteer eye surgeries in Kenya in 1980 and in the Philippines in 1988. Hansi then worked for the Green Bay Eye Clinic for two years before retiring to Green Valley, AZ in 1991. Hansi was married to Stewart G. Patience (deceased) in 1951. Stewart worked with her for many years as an optician. Hansi is survived by their only child, daughter Pamela Patience McGonigal (Leo, deceased), her two grandchildren, Kevin (Kristen) McGonigal and Julie (Michael) Cannell, and her three great grandchildren, Ethan, Liam and Allie. She is also survived by her older sister, Gotelind Holyfield, and four nephews and a niece. She was an independent thinker, always curious and eager to learn, who valued science, nature, art and music, and, of course, her family and friends. We will miss her dearly. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary