Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Harmon D. Kravitz

Harmon D. Kravitz Obituary
Harmon D. Kravitz, age 93, beloved husband of Charlotte Kravitz (nee Jaffe), happily married for 70 years; loving father of Susan (Alan) Wolan, Ellie (Eric) Darling, the late Marc Kravitz and daughter in-law Harriet Seitler; cherished grandfather of Rachel (Althea Chia) Wolan, Michael (Elizabeth Zuhl) Wolan, Will and Kate Darling and Emma and Jonah Kravitz; adored great grandfather of Ella Wolan; preceded in death by his sisters Charlotte (Leonard) Matlin and Jeanette (Ben) Gold; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Harmon was part of the greatest generation having served in the Army during WWII and a proud member of the Great Vest Side Club. Chapel service Wednesday, February 19, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight, www.honorflight.org or the Great Vest Side Club, www.greatvestside.org. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
