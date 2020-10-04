Born January 6, 1927, Oak Park, Illinois. Died September 28, 2020, Hopkins, Minnesota.



Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Harold is survived by five beloved children: Ann (Manuel), Jean, Mary (Luke), Edith (Jeff), and Tom (Renee). He is also deeply missed by nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter: Matt (Rachel), Helen, Franny, Julia, Jack, Erik, Noah, Ava, Audrey, and Eloise. Both his children and grandchildren have wonderful memories of his care, humor, and love. He read and sang to them, danced and played with them, and taught kindness by his example.



Harold was preceded in death by his devoted wife of nearly sixty years, Mary; his parents, Harold Patrick and Edith Schwind; brother, Fr. John E. Schwind, O.P.; sister, Gene; daughter Julia Ann; and granddaughter Claire Elise.



Harold enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 at age 17, and served in the Pacific during and after World War II. He graduated from Ascension grade school and Fenwick High School in Oak Park; Northwestern University; and the University of Chicago. He was a chartered financial analyst, a member of the Chicago Financial Analyst Society, and the CFA Society of Minnesota. He worked with distinction for Investors Diversified Services (IDS) and IDS/American Express for nearly thirty years before retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edina, Minnesota, for over half a century and was also a member of the Cathedral of St. Paul. Memorials may be directed to the Cathedral of St. Paul or the Cathedral of St. Paul Heritage Foundation. His funeral and burial will be private.





