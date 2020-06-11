Harold (Hal or Toby) Tobin, age 75, of Deerfield passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Highland Park, Illinois to the late Harold and Lena Tobin, and grew up in Park Ridge, Illinois. Hal attended Maine East High School in Park Ridge and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor for undergraduate and graduate school. He spent the majority of his career at Hewitt Associates in Lincolnshire, Illinois, where he was a partner and worked as a benefits consultant. Beloved husband of 50 years to wife Suzanne (Bortis) Tobin; loving father of Katy Tobin (Gautier Laude), Tara Tobin (Greg Truckenmiller), Michael (Carrie), Maggie Tobin (Patrick Cary), Maura, Patrick, and Matthew; adored grandfather of Brenna, Megan, and Ryan Truckenmiller, and Bridie, Finn, and Maeve Tobin; cherished older brother of Barbara, Patricia (Ed) Bole, and Jim; loving brother-in-law of Patti and Phil Musto, MaryKay and Pat Lonneman, and Arthur and Linda Bortis; and uncle to many. Hal was passionate about his family and friends and will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to many. For more details on his life and to visit the tribute page, please visit the Kelley & Spalding funeral home website below. A visitation (ten people in the building at a time) will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL, 60035. A funeral mass will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at 10 am at St. Patrick Church, 991 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL, 60045. Please visit the parish website (www.stpatrick-lakeforest.org/funerals) to sign up to attend and for more details. Donations may be made to the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. For more information, please call Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at (847) 831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.