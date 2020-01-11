Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Beenes


1927 - 2020
Harold Beenes, 92, of Quincy, Illinois passed away on Jan 9, 2020. Harold was born July 3, 1927, in Chicago, IL, the son of Arend and Jennie (Bogard) Beenes. He married Adeline Weglarz in 1946, in Chicago. She preceded him in death in 2008. Harold served in the United States Army during World War II, and he was a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department until his retirement in 1980. While Harold enjoyed cheering on his selected picks to win horse races especially the Kentucky Derby, as well as playing video poker and he loved spending time with his family. Devoted father to David (Nancy) and the late Cheri Pasquarella. Cherished PaPa to Raylene, Grandpa to Scott and Kimberly, and Greatpapa to Gregory. Loving brother to Betty, the late Gertrude, and the late Johanna. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation & Service on Tuesday, January 14th from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL 60449. Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Info. (708) 534-0016

If memorials are considered please provide to David Beenes to be used for Harold's great-grandson Gregory's love of playing high-school sports.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 11, 2020
