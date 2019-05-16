|
Harold Bland, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Florence nee Paskind. Loving father of Len (Carole) Bland. Proud grandfather Gary Bland. Dear brother of the late Leonard (the late Olga) Bland and the late Jerome Bland. Service Friday 2PM at Shir Hadash Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60090. Memorials in his memory to Shir Hadash Synagogue, www.shir-hadash.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
