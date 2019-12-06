|
Harold Bollman, age 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 4th.
He was born October 16, 1934 in Chicago to the late Harriet and Max Bollman.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Helen, loving father to Ann (John) and cherished grandpa to Johnny and Lauren. Dear oldest brother to Richard (Teresa), Norman (Kathy), Jimmy (Mary Ann) and Carol Ann. Preceded in death by his younger sister JoAnn (Don) and brother Cpl. Donald, USMC. Loving Uncle and Godfather to many nieces and nephews. Fond brother in-law to Andrew (Donna) and the late John and family in Buffalo, NY
Harold was a very active parishioner at St Thomas Becket. For many years he led in the planning of the Super Bowl Party and Parish Picnic. He also volunteered at many other events as a Men's Club member.
Most of his life was spent in the restaurant, tavern and beer business. He loved being around people, telling jokes and stories, and working in downtown Chicago. Fondly called Heineken Harold he retired from Van Munching & Co as a Regional Sales Manager after 20 years.
Visitation Sunday, December 8th from 2-8:00pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E Rand Rd, Mt Prospect.
Lying in state Monday, 10am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Becket Parish, 1321 N Burning Bush Ln, Mount Prospect. Burial will follow at Irving Park Cemetery. 847/394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019