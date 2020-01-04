Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Harold Brailov
Harold Brailov

Harold Brailov Obituary
Harold Brailov, 87, beloved husband of the late Ferne nee Schlifka for 62 years; loving father of Susan (Mark) Daniels and Michael (Marianne) Brailov; cherished Grandpa of Rachel, Spencer and Aaron Brailov and Allie Daniels. Private family service. Memorial donations may be made to the or any breast cancer research organization of your choice. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 4, 2020
