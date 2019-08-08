Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Dr. Harold Buddy Shrifter

Dr. Harold Buddy Shrifter Obituary
Dr. Harold Buddy Shrifter, age 90. Beloved husband and best friend of 63 years to Marion Shrifter nee Katz. Loving father of Karen (late Gary) Poter, Susan Fialkow and Robert (Cathy) Shrifter. Treasured grandfather of Jessica, Cameron, and Jeremy Poter, Jonah and Austin Fialkow, and Grace and Reid Shrifter. Dear father-in-law of Neil Fialkow and Steve Koenig. Cherished doctor, volunteer, and army veteran serving many beloved patients. Service Friday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W Montrose Ave, Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org or a . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019
