Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
LaGrange, IL
Harold C. Held Obituary
Harold C. Held, age 96, of LaGrange Park, IL; beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee Beeler) for 67 wonderful years; loving father of David (Mary Lou Flor), the late Thomas, Michael (Ann), Kathryn (Thomas Adams), Timothy (Susan), Philip (late Jean), Julie (Anthony) Ciaccia, Stephen (Marybeth), and Kevin (Carol) Held; dear grandfather of twenty; great-grandfather of thirteen. Visitation 3 to 9pm Friday, Oct. 18 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers 9:15am Saturday Oct. 19 from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Mass 10am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Francis Xavier Church. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
