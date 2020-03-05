|
Age 89. Ret. C.P.D., US Marine Corp Veteran, Accomplished Artist.
Beloved husband of 67 years to Joan (nee Boerema). Devoted father of Karen (Rich) Yukich, and Tom (Kim) Bernth. Proud grandfather of Brittany (Joe) Young, Ryan (Katie) Yukich, Griffon and Grace Bernth. Adored great-grandfather of Parker, Preston, Ethan, and Lily. Loving brother and uncle of many. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020