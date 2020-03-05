Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878

Harold Carmen Bernth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Carmen Bernth Obituary
Age 89. Ret. C.P.D., US Marine Corp Veteran, Accomplished Artist.

Beloved husband of 67 years to Joan (nee Boerema). Devoted father of Karen (Rich) Yukich, and Tom (Kim) Bernth. Proud grandfather of Brittany (Joe) Young, Ryan (Katie) Yukich, Griffon and Grace Bernth. Adored great-grandfather of Parker, Preston, Ethan, and Lily. Loving brother and uncle of many. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -