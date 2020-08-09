1/1
Harold Christie Bolton
80 of Lake Forest. At Peace July 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy Lee nee: Feiker on June 28, 2020. Loving father of Jennifer Bolton and Scott (Vicki) Bolton. Fond grandfather of Bailey, Ginger, Gordon and Grant. Dear brother of Barbara (Gary) Browne. Uncle of Bolton Browne. Retired ad man with General Foods and Phillip Morris. Future event planned. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Leslie, MI. For info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME 847-432-3878


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
