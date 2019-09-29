Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Harold Clarence Liesenfelt Obituary
Harold Clarence "Harry" Liesenfelt, age 74, at rest September 26, 2019. Loving husband of Rhonda Jeanne Liesenfelt. Beloved father of Marissa Liesenfelt, Tammy Sherstad, Joshua Pennington and Kelley Armistead. Devoted grandfather of Nathan, Gavin and Collin Sherstad, Noah and Jaxson Armistead, Rowyn and Harlyn Pennington.

Harry was the Owner of Provencal Construction Co. Burr Ridge, a highly respected company in building and land development. He received many accolades for his exceptional construction and great attention to and eye for detail. In addition to his business expertise, Harry was known for his generosity, kindness, enjoying a good party, being a fine wine connoisseur and extensive traveling. Memorials to The Service Club of Chicago.org would be most appreciated.



Visitation Sunday September 29th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral service Monday September 30th 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment: Bronswood Cemetery. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
