Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Diamond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Diamond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Diamond Obituary
Harold Diamond of Naperville, IL., passed away Friday May 3, 2019 Youngest son of the late Max and Esther Diamond; brother to the late Ray Diamond and Idelle Carmel. Greatly loved and loving husband of the late Dolores Diamond; dearest father of Darlene Brandeberry (Fred) and Esther Diamond; beloved grandfather of Karyn Domme (Nick); and great-grandfather to Amanda, Zoey and Christopher. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Cremaory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Funeral and interment private. Memorials to . Info 630-355-0264.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now