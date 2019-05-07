|
Harold Diamond of Naperville, IL., passed away Friday May 3, 2019 Youngest son of the late Max and Esther Diamond; brother to the late Ray Diamond and Idelle Carmel. Greatly loved and loving husband of the late Dolores Diamond; dearest father of Darlene Brandeberry (Fred) and Esther Diamond; beloved grandfather of Karyn Domme (Nick); and great-grandfather to Amanda, Zoey and Christopher. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Cremaory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Funeral and interment private. Memorials to . Info 630-355-0264.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019