Harold E. "Hal" Donnell, Jr., 85, passed away at his home in Fountain Hills (AZ) on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born and raised in Baltimore, graduated from Amherst College in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army. His career included 9 years as Executive Director of the Maryland State Dental Association before joining the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) in Chicago in 1974. He was Executive Director of the AGD for nearly 30 years. During his tenure at AGD, his family resided in Wilmette (IL) where he enjoyed playing tennis. He is predeceased by his actress sister Jeff Donnell. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Rosemary (Gatch) in Fountain Hills. Also surviving are their children David (Renata) and Laurie and four grandchildren, all of Colorado. Donations may be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or Hospice of the Valley.