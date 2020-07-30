1/
Harold E. Donnell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold E. "Hal" Donnell, Jr., 85, passed away at his home in Fountain Hills (AZ) on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born and raised in Baltimore, graduated from Amherst College in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army. His career included 9 years as Executive Director of the Maryland State Dental Association before joining the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) in Chicago in 1974. He was Executive Director of the AGD for nearly 30 years. During his tenure at AGD, his family resided in Wilmette (IL) where he enjoyed playing tennis. He is predeceased by his actress sister Jeff Donnell. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Rosemary (Gatch) in Fountain Hills. Also surviving are their children David (Renata) and Laurie and four grandchildren, all of Colorado. Donations may be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or Hospice of the Valley.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved