Harold E. Spratt, age 91, of Villa Park. Beloved husband of Ethel Ann Spratt, nee Gregoria; loving father of Harold "Gene" (Susanne) Spratt Jr., Jim (Joan) Spratt, Juliann (Ron) Vincent, and Kimberly (Joe) Bassett; devoted grandfather of Jason, Jeremy (Jennica) and Gina Spratt, James (Ashley) Spratt Jr., Kelly Spratt, and Caitlin (Chris) Schweder, LoriAnn, Eric, and Shane Vincent, Michelle (Billy) Roth, and Jackie Duple; great-grandfather of 7; fond brother of Lyle Spratt, Christine Salinas, James Spratt, Daniel Spratt and James Yule and preceded in death by 3 sisters and 1 brother. Visitation Tuesday, March 12th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Wednesday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace. Mass 10AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019