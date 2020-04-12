|
|
Harold E. Stepinsky, age 81, of Downers Grove. Loving father of Robin (Michael) Wissler. Devoted grandfather of Abby and Jake. Cherished son of the late Harold and the late Doris. Harold proudly served in the US Army and also served as a negotiator for the United Airlines Master Executive Committee for 35 years. Due to current circumstances, interment will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimers Assn. () would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020