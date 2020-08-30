Loving husband of the late Kathleen Collins. Devoted domestic partner for many years of Carol Boness. Beloved son of the late Fred H. and the late Mary A. Collins. Devoted father of Michele Schnitzer, the late Barbara Grubiak, and Christine Cotsiopoulos. Cherished grandfather of Bill Schnitzer, Julia, Victoria, and Emma Grubiak, James and Marie Cotsiopoulos. Valued great-grandfather of Charlotte Schnitzer. Dear brother of Ann Pindar. Fond uncle and much loved, caring, and dedicated friend to many. Doting cat dad to Ginger. Harold was man of many trades and talents. He was an electrician, a carpenter, a mechanic, and a business owner. Harold proudly served with the National Guard and was a fisherman during his free time. Service plans are pending, but will be posted on the Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home website once dates and times are confirmed. In lieu of flowers please donate to a dementia or Alzheimer's organization.





